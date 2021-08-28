There will be a Memorial Service honoring the life of Evelyn Eavey Edwards Thomas, formerly of Harrisonburg, Virginia, and later of Houston, Texas, on Sunday, Sept. 5th at 11:45 a.m. at Clover Hill United Methodist Church. Burial of her ashes in the Clover Hill Cemetery will follow the service.
