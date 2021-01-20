Evelyn Eavey Edwards Thomas
Evelyn Eavey Edwards Thomas, 95, of Houston, Texas, passed away on Dec. 29, 2020, following complications from a hip fracture sustained in November at the assisted living where she lived. She received excellent and compassionate care from the staff of Park Manor Tomball, Texas following the fall. However, the complications from the fall ultimately led to her death.
She was born Dec. 5, 1925, in the Otterbein area of Rockingham County, Va., to Dora and Ewart Clark Eavey. She worked as a secretary at the Department of Defense and Bendix Corporation during WWII and lived in Baltimore and Washington, D.C. during that time.
On Feb. 9, 1946, she married the late John “Jack” F. Edwards Jr., who passed away in 1986 after a battle with lung cancer. They returned to the Valley in 1963 and she was the secretary/ treasurer of the J.F. Edwards Precision Machine Company in Harrisonburg. They tried to have children for all these years and she finally gave birth to their only child, Jacqueline Edwards Younger, in 1964 who survives and resides in Houston, Texas along with her husband, Robert. She was predeceased by her sisters, Irene Tunstall and Ruth Kiracofe, and brother, Glenn “Bud” Eavey. Her sister, Eleanor Eavey Bower of Broomfield, Colo., survives. While Jackie was the only child she birthed, she helped raise her niece, Sharon Jane Watson of Elkton and she claimed Ernest Finnigan of Harrisonburg as her chosen son.
Evelyn found comfort in volunteering for well over a decade at what was then the Rockingham Memorial Hospital Hospice Unit, which is where her first husband passed away. She was also instrumental in founding a grief support group for widows and widowers known as Life Seekers. She became known for her Card Ministry that brought peace and comfort to hundreds of recipients of her compassionate messages.
On Sept. 15, 1991, she married her Dayton High School sweetheart, Homer Frank Thomas. They spent several years at Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community in both the Independent and the Assisted Living. They relocated to the Houston area in January 2012 and Frank passed away in January 2013 due to respiratory complications following a bout of pneumonia.
We will return her ashes to Clover Hill Cemetery in the Spring of 2021. Memorial service arrangements are pending.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in her honor to The Virginia Mennonite Community Compassion Endowment at 1491 Virginia Ave., Harrisonburg, VA 22802 or to Sentara Hospice at 871 Martin Luther King Way, Suite 203, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
