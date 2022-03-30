Evelyn F. White
Evelyn Fisher White, 91, of Harrisonburg, passed away Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Health Care at Sunnyside Presbyterian Retirement Community.
Evelyn was born April 20, 1930, to the late Phalford and Mamie Wandling Fisher in West Virginia.
She graduated from Sissonville High School and worked in Charleston, W.Va., where she met and married Wilson White on June 20, 1963. They lived in Florida, Colorado, and Wyoming, in addition to West Virginia, before retiring to Virginia, and they traveled to many other states and Canada.
Evelyn worked as a bookkeeper and in various clerical roles during her career, including jobs at Wyoming and West Virginia universities, which she especially enjoyed. In retirement, she volunteered in the office of First Presbyterian Church, where she was a member. She was a talented seamstress, enjoyed gardening, and was a devoted animal lover, rescuing several cats and dogs. Most importantly, Evelyn was strong and resilient with a fiery spirit and a generous, caring heart that she shared freely with family and friends.
In addition to her husband, Evelyn is survived by her daughter, Roberta Byerly and husband, Mark, of Rockingham; and a nephew, Shelley Beane and wife, Ann, of Charleston, W.Va.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents; and by her sister, Betty Jean Beane, and husband, Cecil.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in Meredith Chapel at Sunnyside with Chaplain Jeff Carr officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the ASPCA (aspca.org/ways-to-give), PO Box 96929, Washington, DC 20090-6929 or the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, 96 Laurel Hill, Verona, VA 24482.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
