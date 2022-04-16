A memorial service for Evelyn Fisher White, 91, will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in Meredith Chapel at Sunnyside Presbyterian Retirement Community with Chaplain Jeff Carr officiating.
