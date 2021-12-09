Evelyn Godshall Nice, 89, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away peacefully to be with the Lord, on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 after a three year battle with ovarian cancer, surrounded by her family.
Evelyn was born on November 28, 1932 in Souderton, PA to the late Clayton and Edna Godshall.
She received her RN degree from Grand View Hospital School of Nursing in Sellersville, PA in 1953, and a Master of Science in Pastoral Counseling Degree from Loyola College in Baltimore, MD in 1988.
She partnered with her husband in Pastoral work for some 50 years in the five churches which they served. She was given a Ministerial license in 2000 to be a Co-Oversee/Bishop with her husband, Frank, for the Potomac District of Virginia Mennonite Conference for four years. After her retirement from that, she served on the Pastoral Care Team for two years at Lindale Mennonite Church where she was a member.
She had a gift for hospitality, pastoral care, and leadership with a real commitment to her family, God, the church and persons in the community she lived in. She enjoyed gardening, crocheting, reading and music.
She married Frank Nice in 1955 (who passed away on April 23, 2013) and together they had four children, Karen Nice-Webb and husband Allen of Fairview, NC, Eddie Nice of Harrisonburg, Janet King and husband Dan of Harrisonburg, Grace Graber and husband Jay of San Antonio, TX; siblings, Ernest Godshall of Newport News, Liz Landis of Harrisonburg; nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, Evelyn was preceded in death by her siblings, Esther Bishop and Edward Godshall.
Pastor Deb Horst will conduct a memorial service on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Lindale Mennonite Church. The family will receive friends following the service. Burial will be held privately. For the health of others, masks are required at the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made the Virginia Mennonite Missions, 601 Parkwood Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.