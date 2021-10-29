Evelyn Heatwole Ray, 87, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at Sentara RMH.
Born in Mount Clinton, Va., on Jan. 1, 1934, she was a daughter of the late Elmer David and Ada Bell Lineweaver Heatwole. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Carroll Lee Ray.
Mrs. Ray was a lifelong and devoted member of Cooks Creek Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed her nursing career at RMH and at the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office. She loved to travel, do her puzzles and spend time with family.
She is survived by her two sons, Michael Tony Ray and his wife, Toni, of Mount Crawford and Randy Ray of Bridgewater; her daughter, Julie Wright of Harrisonburg; two brothers, Donnie Heatwole of Pleasant Valley and Robert “Bobby” Heatwole of Spokane, Wash.; one sister, Charlotte Kenney of Harrisonburg; two grandchildren, Michael Ray and his wife, Katie, of Weyers Cave and Tana Ahmed and her husband, Sam, of Belmont, N.C.; a great- granddaughter, Zaria Ahmed, and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, at Cooks Creek Presbyterian Church with Pastor Seth Normington officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
It is requested that appropriate COVID precautions be followed.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
