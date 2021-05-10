Evelyn Jean Alger Wyant Dilley, 89, of Elkton, Va., passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, May 6, 2021, at the Sentara Health Center, Harrisonburg, Va. Ms. Evelyn was born in Rockingham County, Va., on Feb. 26, 1932.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Johnny Alger and Myrtle Mae Moubary Alger Williams; first husband, Cecil Owen Wyant; her second husband, Master Sergeant Earl Herbert Dilley; sister, Gladys Cundiff; and sister, Myrtle Cason.
Surviving are one daughter and one son: Roger Wyant (Carol) of Rockingham County, Va., and Pastor Terry Wyant-Vargo (Thomas) of Elkton, Va. Also surviving are four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren: Philip Wyant (Tiana) and Alethia Wyant of Crimora, Va.; David Wyant (Laura) and Johnathan and Benjamin Wyant of Montpeiler, Va.; Diana Craver (Tim) and Daniel and Rachael Craver of Weyers Cave, Va.; and Nathan Wyant (Samantha) and Hannah, Charlotte, Colin Wyant of Medina, Ohio. She is also survived by her sister, Greta Bruce (Gerald), and many nephews and nieces.
Evelyn loved her two children and their spouses, her grandchildren and their spouses and her great-grandchildren always faithfully praying for God’s blessings and protection upon them. Daily when praying she would always ask God “Help me be a better person.”
Ms. Evelyn worked at various businesses as a young woman and then she and Cecil decided for her to stay home, to do the most important job in the world, to be a devoted mother. She loved gardening and she had a green thumb that she could stick anything in the ground and it would grow. She was vivacious. She attended the Church of the Nazarene in Harrisonburg for 17 years until her health declined and she became blind.
During the last five years of her life, she lived being blind. Through this chapter of life, countless people near and far were inspired by Ms. Evelyn’s friendship, character and integrity. She was a kind woman with a strong love for God. She loved good food and socializing in person or on the phone, and she had a smile that would like up the room. During the last 13 years of her life, she battled constant health problems. During the full journey, she never lost her faith in God and continued to tell her doctors, nurses, family, friends, and caregivers of God’s faithfulness and that He was seeing her through. She would often say “God is going to heal me on earth or one day in heaven.” She never lost her faith and her determination to live.
Family Night is planned for Tuesday, May 11 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Kyger Funeral Home, Harrisonburg, Va.
A Celebration of Life service is planned for Wednesday, May 12, at 1:00 p.m. at the Church of the Nazarene, 1817 Boyers Road, Harrisonburg, VA. Pastor Adrian Mills and Pastor Jared Link and Evangelist Steve Wingfield will be officiating. A graveside service will be officiated by Pastor Adrian Mills and Pastor Jared Link at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg, Va. After interment there will be a meal for family and friends at the Church of the Nazarene, Harrisonburg Campus.
The family would be grateful for memorial gifts to be made in Ms. Evelyn’s honor to: Church of the Nazarene-East Rock Campus, 1871 Boyers Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22801 or Wingfield Ministries, 4153 Quarles Court, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
In 2 Timothy 4:7, Paul says, “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.” This passage is a deeply moving affirmation of Ms. Evelyn’s unwavering faith and unyielding love for Jesus to the very end of her life.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
