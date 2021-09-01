Harrisonburg, VA (22801)

Today

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Potential for flooding rains. High 74F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch..

Tonight

Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low 54F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.