Evelyn Joyce “Jodi” Davis, passed away Thursday, July 14, 2022. She was born in Amarillo, Texas to parents, Samuel “Doc” and Bertha Scivally.
Jodi graduated from Tascosa High School in 1965 and married her high school sweetheart, Larry Davis, on Jan. 22, 1966; they were married for 56 years. She worked as an administrative assistant and had two children, Christine “Christy” and Todd, in 1966 and 1968, respectively. Jodi enjoyed traveling to tropical destinations, especially Hawaii, with her husband and spending time with family, with whom she recently celebrated her 75th birthday.
She is survived by her husband, Larry; daughter, Christy and husband, José De Brito; son, Todd and wife, Darlene; grandchildren, Colby and wife, Carolyn, Corey, Courtney and husband, Seth Swank; and great-grandson, Levi Swank.
The family will hold a private memorial service and requests, in lieu of flowers, donations to the American Thoracic Society, 25 Broadway, New York, NY 10004.
