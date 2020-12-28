Evelyn Louise Huffman Kirkpatrick, 82, passed away Dec. 24, 2020, at Accordius of Harrisonburg. Mrs. Kirkpatrick was born Aug. 19, 1938, in Rockingham County, and was a daughter of the late Paul and Shirley Propst Huffman.
She worked at Metro Pants, was a meat cutter and in housekeeping at Avante. Mrs. Kirkpatrick loved animals and cooking for her family and she enjoyed playing bingo. She was a member of the Harrisonburg United Brethren Church.
She was married to Elbert Kirkpatrick Sr., who preceded her in death Nov. 11, 2000.
Surviving are a son, Elbert Kirkpatrick Jr. and wife, Patsy, of Rockingham; a daughter, Eunice Pitsenbarger and husband, Randolph Jr., of Bridgewater; grandchildren, Amber Byrd, Patrick Hill and Brandon Kirkpatrick; great-grandchildren, Courtney Kirkpatrick, Waylon Hill, Carter Hill, Alexis Byrd and Damion Byrd; and siblings, Donnie Huffman of Dayton, Harold Huffman of Pineville and Mary Alice Fitzwater of Harrisonburg.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Kirkpatrick was preceded in death by her siblings, Homer Huffman, Everett Huffman, Carl Huffman, Perry Huffman and Leonard Huffman.
Pastor Kevin Gerber will conduct a drive-in memorial service at Faith Baptist Church Tuesday at 10:30 a.m., where the family asks everyone to stay in their cars and tune to 97.9 FM. Burial will follow at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens.
There is no visitation or viewing at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Faith Baptist Church, 675 Early Drive, Broadway, VA 22815.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
