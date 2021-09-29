Evelyn LaVonne Allen Van Pelt, 89, of Bridgewater, passed away Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
She was born in Doddridge County, W.Va., on Jan. 20, 1932, and was a daughter of the late Marcus B. and Wilma (Baker) Allen.
Evelyn was a teacher and guidance counselor at Bridgewater, Montevideo, Elkton and Spotswood high schools. She grew up in Winchester and graduated from Handley High School in 1949. She graduated from Madison College (now JMU) in June 1953 and obtained her Masters from there in August of 1965. She was a charter member of St. James United Methodist Church, where she served as a Sunday school teacher and also on various committees and offices. She lived on a dairy farm near Mount Crawford (Green Valley area) for 48 years.
She was united in marriage on Aug. 8, 1953, to Alvin Joseph Van Pelt, who preceded her in death on Feb. 17, 2006, following 52 years of marriage.
Evelyn is survived by daughters, Karen Jo Van Pelt Evans and husband, Glen, of Arlington and Barbara Paige Van Pelt Devlin and husband, George, of Roanoke; sons, David Allen Van Pelt and wife, Michele, of Mount Crawford, Richard Keith Van Pelt and wife, Sherry, of Harrisonburg, Marcus William Van Pelt and wife, Debbie, of Springdale, Ark.; sisters, Glenda Allen Cliffe of La Mesa, Calif., and Iris Allen Lloyd of Carmichael, Calif.; grandchildren, D. Wesley Van Pelt and Emily, Dani R. Van Pelt, Rachel Kara Van Pelt, Kevin Joseph Van Pelt and Liz, Catherine Doreen Devlin, Adam Joseph Devlin; great-grandchildren, Brenna-Rae Van Pelt, Ryley-Maeve Van Pelt, Joseph Thomas Van Pelt, Hazel Grace Van Pelt, David Elliott Van Pelt and Sadie Marie Van Pelt; two foster great-grandchildren, Anthony and Josiah; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by an infant brother, Carlen Dane Allen.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Saint James United Methodist Church in Pleasant Valley with The Rev. Ashley Isernhagen officiating. Masks are required for the service. A graveside service will be held at Keezletown Cemetery at 9:30 a.m. prior to the service.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater. Masks are encouraged.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to BRC Foundation, 302 N. Second St., Bridgewater, VA 22812 or St. James UMC Memorial Fund, 1525 Cecil Wampler Road, Mount Crawford, VA 22841.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at johnsonfs.com.
