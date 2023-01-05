Evelyn Louise Owens Ott, 98, of New Market, formerly of Timberville, died Jan. 3, 2023, at Skyline Terrace Nursing Home in Woodstock. She was born May 24, 1924, in Ridgely, W.Va., and was the daughter of the late Lewis and Susan Hotchkiss Owens.
Evelyn was a homemaker and she and her husband fostered over 80 plus foster children over the years. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family and was a member of the Reformation Lutheran Church in New Market.
On Feb. 24, 1947, she married Joseph Edward Ott, who preceded her in death Oct. 20, 1992.
Surviving are a daughter, Susan Cline of New Market; sons, Patrick Ott of Timberville, Leslie Ott of Broadway and Martin Ott of Broadway; nine grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; a niece and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by a son, William “Bill” Ott; grandson, Edward Cline; son-in-law, William “Bill” Cline; and 12 siblings.
Her body was cremated and a celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.GrandleFuneralHome.com.
