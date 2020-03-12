Evelyn (Lyn) Ann Marsee of Stevensville, Md., passed away Friday, March 6, 2020. She was 87. Born Jan. 26, 1933, in Grottoes, Va., she was the daughter of the late Kenneth Hott and Verta Camilla Wagner Saufley.
Evelyn was born and raised on a farm in Grottoes, the youngest of six children. She was a graduate of Weyers Cave High School in 1951. She went on to attend business school and became a secretary for the Federal Government, as well as a government defense contractor. Evelyn was a lifelong lover of animals, adopting many throughout her life. She also loved to write short stories and poems, dance, and attend lawn parties in her beloved Shenandoah Valley. She always remained young at heart and will be dearly missed.
Evelyn is survived by her daughters, Desiree Wall (Cricket) of Matoaco, Va., Christine Johnston (Jeffrey) of Stevensville, Md., and Desiree Peck of Centreville, Md., and son, George Reno (Sandy) of Buras, La.; grandchildren, Nicki Wall, Jamie, George and Brian Reno, Michael and Katelyn Johnston, and Taylor and Andrew Peck; great-grandchildren, Austen, Logan, Della, Graison, Jaylee, and Chelsea. She was predeceased by her son, Michael Armentrout, in 1972, and husband, Charles Marsee, in 1991.
The family will have a private celebration of life. Memoriams can be made to the Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA, 2170 Old Furnace Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
