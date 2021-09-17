Evelyn Mae Seal Beahm, 79, of Luray, passed away Sept. 15, 2021, at her home in Luray, Va. Evelyn was born Jan. 21, 1942, in Luray, Va., where she spent her life as a proud member of the community. She was employed by the Luray A&P for 32 years. Evelyn was a generous, thoughtful and loving woman that spent her life caring for those around her. If you knew her, it is likely you received a card in the mail to celebrate a birthday, anniversary or special occasion. She was always thinking of others and showed her love through her kind words. Evelyn was happiest when she was cooking for family and friends. Born with a sweet tooth, cakes and pies were staples of any gathering she attended.
Evelyn was the daughter of the late Daniel and Ruth Woodward Seal. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sister, Margaret Young (Doug) and John W. Seal, both of Luray.
On June 26, 1959, she married her high school sweetheart Norman G. Beahm. They were happily married for 62 years. Together, they were dedicated members of the Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Luray, where they could be found every Sunday morning.
A devoted mother, she is survived by her son, Mark A. Beahm and wife, Joan, of Luray; two daughters, Lisa Hall and husband, Wayne, of Hoover, Ala., and Lori Orr of Nashville, Tenn.; three brothers, Robert N. Seal and wife, Phyllis, of Luray, James Seal and wife, Betty, of Luray, and Daniel Seal and wife, Tracey, of Luray; five sisters, Belle Young and husband, Theodore, of Rileyville, Judy Moyer and husband, Steve, of Luray, Connie Sours and husband, Dwayne, of Luray, Debbie Breeden and husband, Johnny, of Luray and Teresa Seal of Luray; eight grandchildren, Michael Clarke and wife, Alicia, of Woodstock, Ga., Mark A Beahm II of Grottoes, Va., Taylor and Elise Beahm of Luray, Heather Coleman and husband, Will, of Birmingham, Ala., Hunter Hall and wife, Zahida, of Hoover, Ala., and Eric and Kortney Orr of Nashville, Tenn.; and three great-grandchildren, Alexander Clarke, Kent Orr, and Kody Orr.
The family will receive friends Saturday, Sept. 18, at 10 a.m. at Bradley Funeral Home with the memorial following at 11 a.m. Dinner will be served following the service at Mt. Zion Church of The Brethren in Luray.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to be made in Evelyn’s honor to the Bethlehem Lutheran Church of Luray.
