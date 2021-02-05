Evelyn Marie Dove Swain, 65, of Broadway, Va., died Feb. 3, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. She was born March 27, 1955, in Harrisonburg to Randall Dove of Bergton and the late Viola Strawderman Dove.
Evelyn was a line worker at Cargill.
Surviving, in addition to her father, are four daughters, Connie Dove of Woodbridge, Va., Jonna Shirkey of Timberville, Viola Fulk of Fulks Run and Becky Dove of Fulks Run; two sons, Junior Swain of Broadway and Blake Dove of Broadway; grandchildren, Brianna Swain, McKayla Miller, Jaylnn Swain, Damien Cullers, Rusty Fulk and Phoenix Biller; great-grandchildren, Nova Peterson, Scotty Dove, Autumn Dove and Mason Harris; sisters, Bonnie Fulk of Fulks Run, Stella Ritchie of Broadway, Ruby Crider of Broadway, Donna Crider of Broadway, Helen Alger of Broadway, Lena Funkhouser of Fulks Run, Kathy Smith of Fulks Run and Jean Ritchie of West Virginia; two brothers, Jerry Dove of Timberville and Randy Dove of West Virginia; and her companion, Charles Shoemaker of Broadway.
One brother, Dwight Dove, preceded her in death.
Friends may pay their respects and sign a guestbook on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Evelyn was cremated. Burial at Perry Moyer Memorial Cemetery will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
