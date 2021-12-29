Evelyn Marie Shipe, 80, of Mathias, W.Va., passed away Dec. 27, 2021, at E.A. Hawse Nursing and Rehabilitation.
She was born Aug. 16, 1941, in Fulks Run, to the late Harrison and Naomi Turner Fulk.
Evelyn was a seamstress at H.D. Lee Company for 25 years. She also worked at Wampler Long Acre for 11 years. She attended Valley Baptist Church in Lost City, W.Va.
On Dec. 19, 1959, she married Lowell “Jack” Welton Shipe, who preceded her in death Aug. 27, 2001.
Surviving are two sisters, Marcella Turner and husband, Miles, of Fulks Run and Linda Hopkins and husband, Richard, of Harrisonburg; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Pastor Dale Smith will conduct a funeral service 2 p.m. Sunday at Valley Baptist Church. Burial will be in the Cedar Hill Cemetery in Mathias.
Friends may view and sign the guestbook from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway. Masks are encouraged at the funeral service and funeral home for those not vaccinated.
Memorial contributions may be made to Valley Baptist Church, 9347 WV 259, Mathias, WV 26812.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
