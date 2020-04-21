On Thursday, April 16, 2020, Evelyn Maxine Smith was called home to Heaven. She went peacefully with family by her side.
“Ebie” was born Dec. 16, 1932, in Rockingham County, one of five children to George and Virginia Miller. She lived a remarkable life and met every challenge with kindness, love and forgiveness.
On Nov. 7, 1949, in Hagerstown, Md., at the tender age of 16, she eloped with handsome 18-year-old Robert Smith. They made a home on the “ridge” and were graced with five sons, Terry, Timothy, Neil, Craig and Perry. She worked for James Madison University for 22 years until she retired.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her sons, Timothy and Terry, her sister, Sue Dean, her brother, Buddy Miller, and a grandson-in-law, Johnny May.
Known to so many as just Grandma, Evelyn was blessed with a beautiful life. After the death of her husband, she moved in with her beloved granddaughter, Tessy, who was more than her caretaker they were each other’s best friend. When she wasn’t spending time with her family, she enjoyed many things including reading romance novels and recipes, watching Lifetime and Food Network, crocheting and caring for her precious poodle, Molly. She loved to cook and looked forward to family dinners and chicken barbecues. She was always willing to be part of the antics and jokes her family submitted her to and they fondly remember her reprimands and her funny words of wisdom. She was always there with honest advice and straightforward answers and everyone who asked for help received it.
She is survived by her sister, Faye Grogg, and brother, Rodney Miller; sons, Perry, Neil and Craig; a daughter-in-law, Elizabeth Fink, whom she considered a daughter; grandchildren, Tracy, Tessy, Tonya, Timmy, Jody, Kasey, Perry Ray, Tabitha, Sandy, Sarah, JC, Carmella and Garcia. She was blessed to have 30 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren. She also has numerous extended family and friends.
Grandma loved her family fiercely and we loved her.
Friends and family may pay their respects between the hours of 8:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. Friday, April 24, 2020, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg. Restrictions of 10 or less will remain in effect during these times.
A private graveside service will be held at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
