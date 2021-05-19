Evelyn “Rho-Rho” Moyers Rhodes, 86, of Broadway, Va., passed away May 17, 2021, at Timberview Crossing. She was born July 22, 1934, in Rockingham County to the late John Henry and Erma Florence Crigler Moyers.
Evelyn provided child care to many children in the area for 33 years. She attended Freedom Fellowship Church in Broadway.
On Oct. 25, 1952, she married Donald L. Rhodes, who preceded her in death June 5, 1980.
Surviving are two daughters, Donna Louise Rhodes of Broadway and Marlene Faye Keeley of Daleville, Va.; two sons, Gary Wayne Rhodes of Greenwood, Del., and John David Rhodes of Harrisonburg; one brother, Harold David Moyers of Linville; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Pastors David Cox, Richard Early and Sam Wenger will conduct a graveside service 1 p.m. Saturday at Trissels Cemetery near Broadway and a memorial service at 2 p.m. at Trissels Mennonite Church.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Per CDC guidelines, facial masks and social distancing will be required at the funeral home and the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Trissels Mennonite Church, P.O. Box 549, Broadway, VA 22815 or Freedom Fellowship Church, 162 North Main St., Broadway, VA 22815.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
