Evelyn Tate Keane
Evelyn Tate Keane, 91, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away July 4, 2021, at her home. Mrs. Keane was born July 13, 1929, in Harrisonburg, Va., to the late William N. and Essie Simmons Tate.
She retired as a supervisor at JMU’s dining hall and was a volunteer at Rockingham Memorial Hospital. She was a member of Otterbein United Methodist Church.
On Feb. 4, 1950, she married William “Dick” Joseph Keane, who preceded her in death Feb. 14, 1997.
Surviving are her children, Jeffrey Keane and wife, Kris, of Rockingham and Joseph Keane and wife, Stephanie, of Rockingham. Also surviving are a foster sister, Carolyn Hawkins of Rockingham; grandchildren, Alan Keane and wife, Carly, Brandy Keane Lash and Jamie Keane and wife, Briana; and great-grandchildren, Christian Lash, Sean Lash and Austin Keane.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Ralph Tate and Ewell Tate.
There will be no viewing or visitation at the funeral home. Burial will be held privately. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting her obituary at www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.