Evelyn Virginia Vandevander, age 82, of Franklin, W.Va., formerly of Dayton, Va., went to be with her Lord on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, surrounded by her family in Petersburg, W.Va.
She was born on May 21, 1939, in Dayton, Va., the daughter of the late Raymond and Alma (Rhodes) Shank. On Jan. 18, 1975, Evelyn married Tracy Rex Vandevander, who preceded her in death on April 23, 1990.
Evelyn leaves behind to cherish her memory a daughter, Cindy Sue Sites (Kit) of Seneca Rocks, W.Va.; three stepsons, Johnny Vandevander (Sandy) of Broadway, Va., Bill Vandevander (Debra) of Maysville, W.Va., and James Vandevander of Broadway, Va.; two sisters, Loraine Mongold (Norman) and Marylee Heatwole, both of Virginia; her triplet grandchildren, Kellsie, Kaleb, and Kolton Sites of Seneca Rocks; several stepgrandchildren and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her spouse and parents, she was preceded in death by a stepdaughter, Diana Vandevander; and a brother-in-law, Jerry Heatwole.
