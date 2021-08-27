Evelyn Virginia Washington, 95, of Harrisonburg, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at Life Care Center of New Market.
Mrs. Washington was born Oct. 26, 1925, in Shenandoah County, and was a daughter of the late Eugene Raymond and Florence May Zirkle Hassler. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Raymond Hassler Jr., Douglas Zirkle Hassler, Floyd Lee Hassler and Calvin Ray Hassler, as well as sisters, Audrey Funkhouser and Erva Whitsel.
On Oct. 26, 1957, she married Gordon Eugene Washington, who preceded her in death in 2010.
Evelyn drove a bus for the public-school systems for 24 years. She also served 22 years of employment at J.C. Penny as a sales associate. She was a life member of the Ladies Auxiliary and she also had a great love for animals, especially cats and dogs.
She is survived by her son, Carroll Shoemaker; sister, Helen Dove; and a granddaughter, Dee-Dee Shoemaker.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m., Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Pastor Sonny Henkel officiating. Interment will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Rockingham/Harrisonburg SPCA.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
