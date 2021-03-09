Everett Leon Suter
July 3, 1933- March 8, 2021
Harrisonburg
Our dad taught us a lot about life--that actions have consequences; a task worth doing is worth doing right; that it is important to tithe our time and our money. He told us to turn the lights off unless we wanted to pay the electric bill; and promised that if we ever ended up in jail he would bail us out AFTER the first night!
For someone who graduated from Eastern Mennonite School in 1950 and just wanted to play (base) ball he walked a much different path. He spent 42 years working with our grandpa, uncles and cousins at Excel Steel Works before it was sold and he moved on to Precision Door and then retirement. Unsure of his qualifications, he agreed to serve one year on the Highland Retreat Board of Directors. He retired from the board thirty plus years later after completing numerous projects and making countless new friends.
We learned about the outdoors in a camper he built and pulled behind his orange pickup truck. I may have slept on a door suspended from the ceiling by chains, and Larry on the floor but that didn’t stop us from having wild adventures! We learned to beware of “Winding Roads Ahead” and “Falling Rocks”--(who knew they were directional warning signs and not the ghosts of Indians past)! We raced our bikes down Loft Mountain knowing dad and a vehicle would be at the bottom to haul us back to camp; watched a bear attack the food box and once found a rattler in the cabin’s wood box.
Dad worked long hours but could still find a “jack-in-a-pulpit” or “lady slipper” flower for a 7th grade science project. He had time to build us a fire and lace up our ice skates on a cold winter morning and he took our mom to see the castles of Scotland and Ireland because it was her dream--not because it was his. Most important, he was a prayer warrior. I will never forget the sight of dad kneeling at the side of his bed, head bowed in prayer. Rest in peace dad, you ran a great race and you kept your faith. Hug Grandpa and Grandma for all of us.
Everett Suter is survived by his wife of 67 years, Evelyn Rhodes of Harrisonburg; his son, Larry and wife, Betty, of Harrisonburg, Va.; a daughter Linda and husband, Marcel Miller, of Warrenton, Va.; a granddaughter, Katie Jo (Suter) Caldwell and husband, Kin, of Dublin, Va.; and a grandson, Daniel (Suter) and wife, Amanda, of Harrisonburg.
Also surviving are three brothers, Jerrell Suter of Stuarts Drafts, Gary Suter and wife, Mary, of Harrisonburg, Va., and John Suter and partner, David Christopher, of Santa Rosa, Calif.; sister, Mrs. Dave (Betty) Wenger of Maitland, Fla.; sister-in-law, Mrs. Nelson (Donna) Suter of Harrisonburg and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mr. Suter was preceded in death by his parents, M.R. and Margaret Suter of Harrisonburg; his siblings, Nelson and Mark, both of Harrisonburg, Va.; and by his sisters-in-law, Mrs. Jerrell (Lorene) Suter of Stuarts Draft and Mrs. Gary (Kitty) Suter of Harrisonburg; his brother-in-law, Dave Wenger of Maitland, Fla.; and his nephew, Brent Suter of Harrisonburg.
All services will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Highland Retreat Camp, 14783 Upper Highland Drive, Bergton, VA 22811.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
