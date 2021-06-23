A graveside service for Everette Franklin Driver of Tenth Legion, Va., will be held at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at Fairview Church of the Brethren Cemetery near Endless Caverns with Pastor Stephen Creech officiating.
Friends may sign a guestbook Wednesday, June 23, and Thursday, June 24, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.