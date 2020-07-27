Evon Marie Hilliard, 66, of Stanley, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020. She was born July 28, 1953, in Stanley, and was a daughter of the late Saul Joseph Thomas and Edith Mae Dallas Thomas.
Evon worked at Family Dollar for 20 years as a manager.
On June 25, 1977, she married Larry Eugene "Timmy" Hilliard, who died April 22, 2012.
She is survived by a son, Michael Hilliard and companion, Amy Kisling, of Stanley; and two granddaughters, Kaley and Carly Hilliard of Stanley. She was preceded in death by three sisters, Magaline Jenkins, Irene Dinges and Charlotte Jenkins; and five brothers, Howard, Jerry, John, Joseph and Ricky Thomas.
A graveside service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, at Beahm's Chapel Cemetery in Luray by the Rev. Charles Clinedinst.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, at Bradley Funeral Home.
