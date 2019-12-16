Ezequiel Álvarez Figueroa
Ezequiel Álvarez Figueroa, 1 year and 10 months, of Harrisonburg, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019.
“Tete”, the nickname his family gave him, was born at Sentara Healthcare in Harrisonburg on Jan. 22, 2018, to Maria Guadalupe Figueroa Romero and Esequiel Álvarez.
Although only one year old, baby Ezequiel touched many people in his lifetime. Ezequiel was a sweetheart, who always had a shine in his eyes. He was a very kind little boy who loved to be outside and play with his pet cat. He was simply filled with love and joy. Being the only boy in the family, Tete loved his two older sisters who had cared for him ever since he was born. Baby Ezequiel was a very intelligent little boy, who loved spending his days with his mother. He loved being a little helper, often imitating his mother and father when it came to helping around the house. He had two half brothers and sisters who loved him dearly and many cousins who loved holding and spoiling baby Tete. His smile was one of a kind that would automatically fill your heart with love.
Some people only dream of Angels, but our family was blessed with one. Baby Ezequiel will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.
Ezequiel is survived by his parents, Maria Guadalupe Figueroa Romero and Esequiel Álvarez; his sisters, Huventila and Gloria Álvarez; his brother Salvador Leanos Álvarez, half-brother Armando Alvarez, and half-sister Rosita Alvarez, maternal and paternal grandparents, Gloria Romero G. and Frasisco Figueroa Gaeta, and Armando and Uventila Alvarez.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg. His wonderful spirit, joy and smile will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Harrisonburg on Wednesday Dec. 18, 2019, officiated by Father Silvio Kaberia. Burial will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens. The family asks everyone who attend to wear white in honoring his memory.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution can be made to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 154 N. Main St., Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
