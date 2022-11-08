F. Lucille Schaeffer, 93, of New Market, passed away Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at Willow Estates in Penn Laird.
A graveside service will be held Thursday, Nov. 10, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Matthews Cemetery in New Market. The Rev. Larry Closter will officiate.
Mrs. Schaeffer was born Dec. 28, 1928, in Norman, Okla., daughter of the late Frank J. Gaston and Myrtle Mae Singletary Gaston.
She worked for Aileen in New Market and Woodstock for over 43 years and retired as the head supervisor. She was known as a master seamstress, helping her family, friends and community organizations in the area. She was a member of St. Martins Lutheran Church in New Market. She was a devout Christian and was known for her prayers and poems.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Austin L. Schaeffer; son-in-law, Bill Steadman; brothers, Monroe and Woody Gaston; sister, Dorothy Kustsoginis and nephew, Eugene Morris.
She is survived by her children, Larry Schaeffer and wife, Brenda, of New Market; Diana Steadman of Mount Jackson and Doyle Schaeffer and wife, Kathy, of Maurertown; brother, Billy Gaston and wife, Jeanette, of Austin, Texas; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and nephews, Michael Mayfield and Edward Morris.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Cat’s Cradle, 122 S. Main St., Suite 101, Harrisonburg, VA 22801 or Shenandoah County Animal Shelter, 268 Landfill Road, Edinburg, VA 22824.
Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com.
Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.
