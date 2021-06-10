Our beautiful mother, Fannie Mae Thompson, 78, of Elkton, passed away peacefully at home with her daughters by her side, Tuesday, June 8, 2021.
Fannie was born at home, in Mustoe, Va., on April 14, 1943, a daughter of the late Margaret Katherine (Simmons) and Alfred Sylvester Gum.
She was a manager at Valley Washers in Elkton for over 40 years and a caregiver to many in the Elkton area. She was a member of Victory Chapel Advent Christian Church in Highland County and attended The Life Church of Browns Memorial in McGaheysville.
Fannie is survived by a son, Denton Lee Thompson Jr. of Elkton; daughters, Lori Thompson Hinkle of Elkton and Wanda Gail Morris and husband, Chad, of Churchville; sisters, Mary Ellen Gutshall of Waynesboro and Ruby Katherine Rawley and husband, Steve, of Mount Solon; and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Blair "Buster" Gum, and a son-in-law, Billy R. Hinkle.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday, June 11, 2021, at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
A funeral service will be conducted at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 12, at the funeral home with Pastor Justin Kimmel officiating. Burial will follow at Clover Hill Cemetery in Dayton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association, 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060 and/or Kindred Hospice, 420 Neff Ave., Suite 110, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
The family would like to thank Billy Shifflett, Lelan Siler and Wayne Printz for their special care and her special friends, Jo Ann, Betty and Doug and many others for all your love and prayers for our mother.
