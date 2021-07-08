Fannie S. Heatwole
Fannie Showalter Heatwole, 92, passed away July 7, 2021.
She is survived by her husband, Dwight S. Heatwole; four children, Patricia Hertzler (Gene), Richard Heatwole (Marjorie), Evelyn Borntrager (Philip) and Edwin Heatwole (Eileen); 13 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; two siblings, Mark Showalter Jr. (Dorothy) and Rhoda Wenger. She was preceded in death by two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Fannie was a daughter of the late Mark C. and Amanda Showalter.
She was an exceptional cook and gracious hostess. They made friends in their travels local and abroad. She had a servant’s heart and was a devoted wife and mother. She loved sewing and blessed each of her children and grandchildren with beautiful quilts she created. She made many comforters for CAM-Christian Aid Ministries. Fannie was kind, loyal and faithful to God, church, family, and friends.
Dwight and Fannie were members of Morning View Mennonite Church where they shared in ministry for many years.
Services will be held on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at 2:30 p.m. beginning with the graveside service followed by a memorial service at Dayton Mennonite Church.
Those wishing may view the live-streamed service by visiting the Dayton Mennonite Church’s Facebook page.
The family will receive friends Friday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Dayton Mennonite Church.
Donations may be made to Heralds of Hope, PO Box 3, Breezewood, PA 15533-003.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
