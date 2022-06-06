Farn (Flip) Zirkle of Mount Jackson, Va., passed away at Sentara RMH Medical Center on June 1, 2022, at the age of 80. He was born on May 20, 1942, son of the late Frank and Myrtis Shockey Zirkle. He was also predeceased by his brother, Coyn Zirke.
Flip is survived by his wife, Gloria Sibert Zirkle, whom he married on Aug. 25, 1965; his sons, David Zirkle and wife, Terra, of Stephens City and Stacey Zirkle of Mount Jackson. He is also survived by his grandson, Levi Zirkle; granddaughter, Elizabeth Zirkle; his sister, Carol Billyard; and numerous nieces and nephews. He will be missed also by his many friends.
Flip worked at Bowman Apple Products for over 47 years. He was a former member of the National Guard and was also a member of Grace United Church of Christ.
A graveside service will be held Thursday, June 9, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Mount Jackson Cemetery. The family will receive friends following the service at Grace United Church of Christ, 10492 Orkney Grade, Mount Jackson, Va.
Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com.
Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.
