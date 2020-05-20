Fay Driver Bodkins, 95, of Dayton, was called home on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at VMRC in Harrisonburg. Fay was born in Virginia on Aug. 3, 1924, a daughter of the late Beulah Ava (Wine) and Martin Luther Driver Sr.
She worked in the cafeteria at Ottobine Elementary School for 34 years and was a member of Briery Branch Church of the Brethren, where she sang in the choir and served in various capacities including Sunday school teacher, youth leader and deaconess.
On Feb. 14, 1945, she was united in marriage to Charles Henry Bodkins, who survives.
Fay is also survived by her children, Larry Bodkins and wife, Cathy, and Judy Milstead and husband, David, all of Dayton; her grandchildren, Sherri Hilbert, Sonya Weatherford and Tyler Milstead and great-grandson, Hunter Hilbert; three sisters, Waltine Begoon and Agnes Sager, both of Harrisonburg, and Alda Revercomb of Bridgewater; and brother, M.L. Driver Jr. of Mount Solon.
She was preceded in death by twin sister, Gay Simmers, and brothers Gordon Driver and Jerry Lee Driver.
Friends may pay their respects on Friday, May 22, 2020, between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Burial will be private at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
Online condolences to the family may be shared at www.johnsonfs.com.
