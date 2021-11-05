Fay Keck, 78, of Rockingham, Va., passed away at her home Nov. 3, 2021, surrounded by family. She was born in Magoffin County, Ky., to the late Owen and Ida Back Montgomery. She was preceded in death by her brother, Laution Montgomery and her mother, Ida Minadeo.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years, L.M. Keck; sons, Mike Keck and wife, Leslie, Ken Keck, David Keck and companion, Ken Sisson; grandchildren, Damon Keck and wife, Lyndsay, Eric, Chad and Kaitlyn Keck; great-grandchildren, Cameron, Ashton, Aubrey, Willow and Cora Keck of Harrisonburg, Va.; sister, Florence Beaver of Harrisonburg, Va.; and stepfather, Arthur Minadeo of Bellevue, Ohio; and many nieces and nephews.
Fay was a Christian and all who knew her saw the love of the Lord in all that she did. She worked in retail for many years, but her love for her family was most important to her. Fay loved being a homemaker and being with her family and spending time with them on special occasions.
The family would like to thank Sentara RMH Hospice for the tremendous support.
All services will be private.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
