Fay Myers Sirk, 87, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. Born on Jan. 30, 1933, she was the daughter of William and Mabel Myers.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Dennis Myers; and her husband of 52 years, William Daniel Sirk. She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly S. Holland and favorite son-in-law, James A. Holland; three grandchildren, Amanda R. Holland, Kate H. Bartholomew and husband, Robert M. Bartholomew Jr. “Mark”, and Jacob A. Holland; one great-grandson, Robert M. Bartholomew III “Bobby.”
Fay worked as the church secretary at Colonial Place Christian Church and played the piano at Woodland Heights Baptist Church for a number of years. She enjoyed crocheting, reading, jigsaw puzzles, playing Scrabble, gardening and bird watching.
We would like to thank everyone involved in Mom’s care, Peggy Brown, the entire staff at Sunrise of Bon Air and At Home Care Hospice.
A service of praise and worship will be held on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Woodland Heights Baptist Church.
