Fern (Yoder) Hostetler
Fern (Yoder) Hostetler, 95, of Harrisonburg, died March 2, 2021, at Yoder House, Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community.
Mrs. Hostetler was born May 15, 1925, in Johnstown, Pa., and was the daughter of the late Oscar D. and Alice (Hershberger) Yoder.
On July 9, 1948, she was married to Mervin J. Hostetler of Louisville Ohio, who died Nov. 3, 2014. Two sisters, Ruth Y. Hunsberger and Loretta (Toppy) Allison, preceded her in death.
She graduated from Goshen College, Goshen, Ind. She was an elementary teacher in the public schools of Conemaugh Township near Johnstown, Pa., and Altoona Area Schools, Altoona, Pa., for a total of 29 years. For many years she taught Bible School and Sunday School and was active in Mennonite Women in Allegheny Mennonite Conference and Harrisonburg, Va.
Music was always an important part of her life. She enjoyed playing the piano and singing in church choirs and with the local Valley Greeters Chorale. Since moving to Harrisonburg in 1987, she has been a member of the Park View Mennonite Church.
Fern is survived by 20 nieces and nephews.
A virtual memorial service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 27, 2021, with Pastors Phil Kniss and Paula Stoltzfus officiating. The sanctuary will be closed to the public. The service will be live streamed at: http://www.pvmchurch.ora/fernhostetler. A private burial will be held later at the Richland Cemetery in Johnstown, Pa.
