Fidel M. Santiago was born to Fidel Santiago and Elena Hernández on Dec. 8, 1926, in La Plata, Puerto Rico and passed away on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Lancaster, Pa.
During his adolescent years, he befriended volunteers who came to Puerto Rico in 1942 under the U.S. Civilian Public Service program during WWII. Stemming from their influence, later on he became a conscientious objector during the Korean War and served as receptionist at the Mennonite General Hospital in La Plata. In the summer of 1954, he met Patricia Brenneman from Sarasota, Fla., who was visiting friends in Puerto Rico. After two years of courtship, Patricia’s father, a Mennonite pastor, married them on June 8, 1956, at Bayshore Mennonite Church.
After seven years as an X-ray technician at the tuberculosis sanatorium in Cayey, Puerto Rico, he earned a bachelor's degree in education, and shortly after was called to a career in social work with the government of Puerto Rico that included earning a master’s degree.
He served 30 years with the Puerto Rico government, and at the same time, volunteered for short periods as pastor of Mennonite churches in Cayey and Guavate, served as radio announcer for Audición Luz y Verdad, and became member of the board of Academia Menonita Betania, a K to 12 Mennonite school. During this time, Fidel and Patricia raised their two children through their adolescent years.
Upon retirement in 1981, he and Patricia moved to Los Angeles, Calif. In their first year there, he was treated at the University of California in Los Angeles medical center for dermatomyositis, a life-threatening disease. After a full recovery, he embarked on a second career selling memorial property at Forrest Lawn Memorial Park in the City of Glendale. He was awarded Salesperson of the Year honors for three of his 18 years of service.
Upon full retirement in 2001, he and Patricia moved to Harrisonburg, Va., where they cultivated many friendships at Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community, Park View Mennonite Church, and the community at large.
In 2018, they moved to Woodcrest Villa in Lancaster, Pa. to be close to their son and daughter-in-law.
He was preceded in death by his son, Ricardo David; and six siblings, Angel Santiago, Elena Santiago, Ana Matilde Reagan (Doc), María Isabel Santiago, Elisa Santiago, and Aida Luz Santiago.
In addition to his sister, Daisy Santiago Reagan (Paul), he is survived by his spouse, Patricia; his son, Rolando Luis and daughter-in-law, Raquel Trinidad; two grandchildren, Jared (Julia) and Karla (Alfredo); and three great- grandchildren, Ryse, Brixton, and Rozalyn.
A funeral will be held Saturday, Feb. 19, at 3:00 p.m. at Park View Mennonite Church. It will be live-streamed. In-person attendance is permitted, masks required. The family will be equally honored by your presence, whether remote or in-person. All information can be found at pvmchurch.org/fidelsantiago, including live-stream link, obituary, and guest book.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17604.
Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
