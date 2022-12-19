Fleta Isabelle Sherman, 98, of Broadway, died Dec. 16, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg. She was born May 5, 1924, in Bergton to the late Webb and Bertie Mathias Moyer.
Fleta retired from Rockingham Poultry after 38 years. She was a member of Bethel Church of the Brethren in Mayland.
On Dec. 17, 1944, she married Charley Hampton Sherman, who preceded her in death Jan. 2, 2013.
Surviving are numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Zella Whetzel, and brothers, Garner and Loy Moyer.
Pastor Larry Aikens will conduct a funeral service 2:00 p.m. Tuesday at the Bethel Church of the Brethren in Mayland. Burial will follow at the Perry Moyer Cemetery in Bergton.
Those wishing to sign the book and pay respects may do so Monday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Bethel Church of the Brethren, 11374 Phillips Store Road, Broadway, VA 22815.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.GrandleFuneralHome.com.
