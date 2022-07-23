Flora Catherine Gochenour Coffman was born in Maurertown, Virginia on August 5, 1916. She died just shy of her 106th birthday on July 21, 2022 in New Market, Virginia.
She was the daughter of Levi and Susie Gochenour and the last surviving of their nine children. She married Harold Coffman in 1938. While he served in the Civilian Public Service, Flora lived in the Valley and raised their daughter, Phyllis Mae. After his CPS service, they returned to the Washington, DC area where they lived for thirty years. They were active members of the Washington Church of the Brethren and later helped establish the Arlington Church of the Brethren.They had two more children, Janet Sue and Benjamin Walter.
After retirement they returned to the Valley. Flora and Harold served in many capacities as members of the Valley Pike Church of the Brethren. Together, they also participated in the Shenandoah District Church of the Brethren Disaster Relief Ministry where they helped with disaster reconstruction projects. While feeding relief crews, Flora quickly became known for her delicious meals and was quite the cook. In addition, she was a dedicated quilter and donated many beautiful quilts to the Disaster Auction to help raise funds for the program.
Flora was outgoing and enjoyed having people in her home for meals and gatherings. She especially enjoyed playing Rook and dominoes. She was a true inspiration to many of the people she knew and whose lives she touched. We are blessed to have had her for so long and are comforted in knowing how loved she was by the many people who knew her.
Flora is survived by her children Phyllis Zimmerman (Roland) and their sons, David Zimmerman (Debbie) and Mark Zimmerman; Janet Wright, her son Sam Wright (Trish) and daughter Tammi Waldhor (Sven); and Ben Coffman, his daughters Avery Jutras (Chase) and Layne Kiser (Adam) and nine great grandchildren: Michael, Claire, and Will Zimmerman; Anakaia Waldhor; Ileh and Ulani Wright, Lennon Jutras, and Adleigh and Carlin Kiser.
A service will be held on Tuesday, July 26, at 2:00 pm at the Valley Pike Church of the Brethren. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Pastor Jonathan Fletcher will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Shenandoah District Disaster Auction, P.O. Box 67, Weyers Cave, VA 24486 or the Cemetery Fund of the Valley Pike Church of the Brethren, 83 Headley Road, Maurertown, VA 22644.
Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com
Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.
