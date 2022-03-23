Florence Irene Green, 98, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away on Monday, March 21, 2022 at Woodland Park Circle of VMRC. Mrs. Green was born on April 21, 1923 in Rockingham County and was a daughter of the late Wheeler Oscar and Annie L. Hosaflook Emswiler. She worked as a clerk for J.C. Penny for 28 years and loved to go out monthly with her J.C. Penny Group. She was a member of Otterbein United Methodist Church.
On April 21, 1942, she married Robert Rolack Green who passed away on December 6, 1976.
Surviving are her children, Sandra Kay Early and husband Sheldon of Dayton, Robert R. Green Jr., of Dayton; siblings, Robert Emswiler of Bridgewater, Myrtle Filler of Fishersville; grandchildren, Robert “Alan” Green of Oakland Park, NY, Robert Samuel “Sammy” Early of Bridgewater; Stephanie Green of Pleasant Grove AL; great- grandchildren, Brandy Green, Josh Green, Sidney Early, Bryar Early; and two great-great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Green was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Anne Green; and siblings, Harlan Emswiler, Wilda Terry, Lee Emswiler, Cleo Emswiler, Lena Zirk, Edith Heatwole, Lloyd Emswiler, and Cloyd Emswiler.
Reverend Adam Blagg will conduct a memorial service on Friday, March 25, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. at the McMullen Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to VMRC Compassion Fund, 1491 Virginia Avenue, Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
Those wishing to view and sign the register book may do so on Thursday from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. The family will not be present.
The family wishes to thank the staff of the Harman House at VMRC for the wonderful care they provided to Florence. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
