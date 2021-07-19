Florence Janet Runion, 84, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away Friday, July 16, 2021, at Accordius of Harrisonburg.
Mrs. Runion was born April 23, 1937, in Rockingham County and was a daughter of the late Joseph Oliver and Maggie Marie Reedy.
Florence enjoyed roses, cardinals, going to yard sales and second hand stores. She played the accordion and loved singing hymns. There was never a dull moment with Florence, you were either laughing with her or running from her. Her family is looking forward to being united with her one day.
Surviving are her children, Bobbi Clinedinst and husband, John, Floyd Honeycutt, Kenny Honeycutt and wife, Matilda, Robert Runion and wife, Patty; grandchildren, Harlen Honeycutt, Steven Kagey, Dustin Honeycutt, Matthew Runion, Megan Bryant; numerous great-grandchildren, with one to arrive soon; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Runion was preceded in death by a son, Eddie Gaither Morris; brothers, Scott, Clyde, Roy and Lawrence Reedy; and sisters, Blanche Herchelroth and Dorothy Reedy.
A graveside service will be held Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at 3:30 p.m. at Mt. Zion Cemetery with Pastor Ric Gullman officiating.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday, July 19, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the funeral home to help offset burial expenses, McMullen Funeral Home, 5784 Greenmount Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullefh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
