Florence Marie Lam, 81, of Elkton, passed away Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at Journey’s Crossing Assisted Living in Elkton.
Mrs. Lam was born Dec. 26, 1940, in Page County and was a daughter of the late Edward Thomas and Carrie Elizabeth Cubbage Knott. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by six brothers, Oscar, Walter, Jerry “Marty”, Thomas, Billy and John Knott; and three sisters, Ruby Funkhouser, Edith Comer and Annie “Sissie” Comer.
Florence enjoyed attending Elkton Church of God and loved gardening and taking care of her yard; she especially enjoyed mowing.
She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Lloyd Lam; a brother, Ralph Knott; three sisters, Linda Sampson, Virginia “Kay” Comer, and Wanda Six; as well as a great number of nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Pastors Sam Sponagule and Tony Cubbage officiating. Interment will follow at Leake’s Chapel Cemetery in Stanley.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
