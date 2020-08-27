Florence W. Schiraldi
Florence W. Schiraldi of Harrisonburg, Va., formerly of Rockland, Va., died peacefully on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at Bellaire at Stone Port. She had spent the day with her family.
She was born in Rappahannock County on March 14, 1934, to James and Annie Wince and is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Captain Edgar (Jim) Payne and second husband, Michael Schiraldi; sisters, Elizabeth Russell, Alma Mauck, and Helen Runyon, and brothers, James Wince and Ashby Wince. She graduated from Warren County High School and raised her family in Rockland, Va.
She is survived by her beloved brother Charles Wince and sister-in-law Patricia of Winchester, Va., and children, Kenneth Payne, Davenport, Iowa, Viola McDonald and husband, Ken, Aiken S.C., Darlene Cooper and husband, Gordon, Harrisonburg, Va., and grandchildren, Jason Larrick and wife, Dana, Courtney Larrick and partner, Jimmy Corsini, Whitney and Corey McDonald, and Spencer and Marshall Payne. She is also survived by her loving nieces and nephews as well as her step grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Florence (Flo) was loved by all who knew her for her kindness, generous heart, quick wit and beautiful smile. She was a wonderful wife, daughter, mother, aunt, sister, grandmother and friend. She was always willing to listen and help in any way. She and her late husband Mike moved from Long Island, N.Y. to Singers Glen, Va. in 2002. She attended Singer’s Glen Baptist Church, where she made many friends and sang in the choir. She was a woman of strong faith.
The family would like to thank the staff at Bellaire at Stone Port for taking such good care of her through the past few years and Legacy Hospice for providing comfort in her final days.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg, with Pastor Paul Glovier. An additional service will be held at Maddox Funeral Home in Front Royal on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at 2:30 p.m., with Sammy Campbell officiating. Following the memorial service at Maddox Funeral Home, there will be a graveside service for the family at Rockland Cemetery.
Please follow all current Covid-19 guidelines.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
