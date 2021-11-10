Flossie Nell Michael Andrews, 84, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at her home.
Mrs. Andrews was born Oct. 27, 1937, in Parnassus and was a daughter of the late Whitney Allen and Carrie Crum Michael.
She worked for Rockingham-National Bank, Thomas House Restaurant, J.C. Penney and James Madison University in housekeeping. She loved watching men’s basketball, especially Kobe Bryant, dogs walking by her house, and feeding squirrels and birds. She was a member of Cooks Creek Presbyterian Church.
On Oct. 27, 1967, she married John David “J.D.” Andrews Jr., who passed away Feb. 16, 2006.
Surviving are her siblings, Wona Faye Puffenbarger, A. Ray Michael and wife, Shirley, Lois M. Lam and husband, Herbert, all of Bridgewater; stepson, Carroll Lee Andrews and wife, Linda; two stepgrandchildren; three stepgreat-grandchildren; special friends, Debbie Woolf and husband, Charles, and Catherine Halterman; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Andrews was preceded in death by a son, Timothy Andrews; and siblings, Mardee Kiser, Drehla Sours, A. Hinkle Michael, Dicie Hutchinson, W. Kay Michael and W.L. Michael.
Dick Travis, Elder of Cooks Creek Presbyterian Church, will conduct a graveside service at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at 3:00 p.m.
Those wishing to view and sign the register book may do so Thursday, Nov. 11, from 12 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. The family will not be present.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cooks Creek Presbyterian Church, 4222 Mt. Clinton Pike, Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
