Floyd Edward “Eddie Lee” Short, 53, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Alive Hospice in Nashville, Tenn., due to liver failure from COVID-19.
Eddie was born in Charlottesville, Va., on Nov. 23, 1966.
He leaves behind his wife of 28 years, Marsha Dodds-Short; his mother, Hattie Mae Lucas Short of Broadway, Va.; a son, Martin Short and wife, Angela, of Cape Coral, Fla.; a daughter, Gabrielle Short of Gallatin, Tenn.; a granddaughter, Ishriel Frasier and husband, Carsten, of Dallas, Texas; three grandsons, Haven and Caleb Short of Cape Coral, Fla., and Deacon Short of Gallatin, Tenn. He also leaves behind two sisters, Betty Runion of Broadway and Sylvia Fulk of Timberville; two brothers, Frankie and Tommy Short of Stanley; and special friends, Anna Ash, Shannon Harman and Mat Acord.
He was preceded in death by his father, Russell Short, and his grandma, Mary “Pete” Lucas.
Eddie Lee was the founding member of the gospel group Eddie Lee & Anointed and country group Neon Summer. He was an amazing artist and songwriter in both gospel and country music.
Visitation will be held Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Blue Ridge Pentecostal Church, Stanley.
The Homegoing service will be held at the church Sunday, Oct. 25, at 1 p.m. with Pastor Jeff Lucas officiating. Burial will be at the Linville Creek Church of the Brethren Cemetery.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements. Friends and family are encouraged to send condolences to the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
