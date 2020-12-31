Floyd E. Horst, 75, of Newmanstown, Pa., passed away Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in the Wellspan Good Samaritan Hospital, Lebanon, Pa. He was born July 26, 1945, to the late Earl B. and Grace M. (Horst) Horst. He was the husband of Bertha M. (Heatwole) Horst. On Aug. 15 they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.
He was a member of the Schaefferstown Mennonite Church and enjoyed serving others; Family, Church, 1 W Services at Sarasota Memorial Hospital, Schaefferstown EMS, Blood Donor, and Board Member of Hope Christian School. Floyd was employed as a farmer and later started his own masonry business, F.E. Horst Masonry in January 1989.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Winfred L., husband of Dolores A. (Fox), Linville, Va.; Glendon D., husband of Yvonne K. (Weaver), Newmanstown, Pa.; Yvonne J., wife of Bernell M. Zimmerman, Lebanon, Pa.; Rosetta M. Moser, Myerstown, Pa.; Anthony E., husband of Diane L. (Burkholder), Lititz, Pa.; Marla K., wife of Durwin L. Troyer, Robesonia, Pa.; Lisa A., wife of Wendell M. Hollinger, Denver, Pa.; Nelson L., husband of Lorelle R. (Kreider), Lititz, Pa.; and Joel D., husband of Glenda M. (Hearn), Myerstown, Pa.; 35 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; brothers, Marlin R., husband of Elizabeth (Martin); and J. Elvin, husband of Verna (Zook); sisters, Lavern S., wife of James Doutrich; and Rhoda L., wife of Wilmer Lehman; and brother-in-law, David G. Weaver.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Amber L. Zimmerman; son-in-law, Jason D. Moser; and a sister, Thelma M. Weaver.
The funeral service will be held Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at 10 a.m. in Schaefferstown Mennonite Church, 625 N. Market St., Myerstown, Pa. Interment will be made in the adjoining church cemetery. Viewing on Friday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Midway Mennonite Reception Center, 210 E. Lexington Road, Lititz, PA 17543.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to support Covid Emergency Fund. Those who wish to donate may send a check, payable to: Good Samaritan Hospital Foundation, 259 South Fourth St., Lebanon, PA 17042, specifying Covid Emergency Fund.
Clauser Funeral Home Inc. is handling his arrangements. www.clauserfh.com.
