Floyd Jacob Rhodes, 96, passed away Sept. 5, 2020, at VMRC’s Crestwood assisted-living community in Harrisonburg. He was born in Rockingham County to Ward and Mary Rhodes.
Floyd Rhodes was a longtime member of Weavers Mennonite Church. He built and operated Rhodes Hatchery on Rawley Pike west of Harrisonburg in the 1950s and early 1960s. He also built several homes in Sarasota, Fla., before returning to the Valley in 1978.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Gladys Kiser Rhodes. He visited her every day at Oak Lea Nursing Home until she passed away in August 2017. They celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on Valentine’s Day of that year.
Mr. Rhodes is survived by three children, Gene (Vicki) Rhodes of Tallahassee, Fla., Elvin (Helen) Rhodes of Lakemont, Ga., and Karl (Kim) Rhodes of Richmond, Va.; also three grandchildren, Emily (Stuart) Rhodes Hunter of Blacksburg, Va., Brianna Rhodes of Los Angeles, Calif., and Eric Rhodes of Sterling, Va.; also one great-granddaughter, Eliza Hunter of Blacksburg, Va.
A memorial service will be held in Harrisonburg after COVID-19 concerns subside. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mcmullenfh.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Weavers Mennonite Church, 2501 Rawley Pike, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
