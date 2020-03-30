Floyd ‘Jack’ Lee Shifflett
Floyd “Jack” Lee Shifflett, age 76, a resident of Elkton, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020, at his home with family by his side. He was born in Rockingham County to the late Elmer Lee and Ethel May Davis Shifflett on Oct. 2, 1943.
A skilled tradesman, he was a carpenter in construction and retired from GreenWood Incorporated in Elkton. Floyd liked attending car shows and listening to bluegrass and gospel music. His favorite thing was being a great-grandfather to BrynLynn, Braylee and Walker.
Surviving are his daughter, Lisa Blosser and husband, Bruce Blosser II of Elkton; sister, Lois Bailey and husband, Doug, of Elkton; grandchildren, Brandi McDaniel and husband, Jeremy, and B.L. Blosser III and wife, Bradlee, all of Elkton; great-grandchildren, BrynLynn McDaniel, Braylee McDaniel and Walker Blosser; close friends, Sissy Kisling and Holly and Dee Cleaver and his beloved dog, Sage.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Elmer Lee Shifflett Jr.
A private graveside service will be conducted by Pastor Rick Robertson at Elk Run Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Legacy Hospice, 2322 Bluestone Hills Drive, Suite 220, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Services are with Kyger Funeral Home, Elkton. Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
