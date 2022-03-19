Floyd Luther Good, 87, of Grottoes, passed away on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Floyd was born in Keezletown, on May 18, 1934, a son of the late Stella (Morris) and Talford Long Good.
Floyd graduated from Montevideo H.S., class of 1952, then served in the U.S. Army as a corporal during the Korean War. For forty years he worked for Reynolds Metals Co., in Grottoes, as a power plant operator. He was a member of the Dayton American Legion Post # 27, the Eureka Masonic Lodge #195 in Bridgewater and the Rion-Bowman VFW Post 632 in Harrisonburg, and a lifetime member of Grottoes United Methodist Church.
On May 17, 1958 he was united in marriage to Patricia Florine (Huffman) Good, who survives.
Floyd is also survived by a daughter, Pamela Sue Hottinger and husband, Carl Ray, of Bergton; grandchildren, Adam Riggleman, Whitney Good, Timothy Luke Good, and Cheyenne Noel Good; great grandchildren, Anna Grace Good, and Polly Renee Graves and numerous nieces and nephews
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by son, Timothy Good and brother, Charlie Good.
A graveside service will be held at 1 PM on Monday, March 21st at Mt. Olive Brethren Church in McGaheysville with Guy Hudson officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, PO Box 1000, Dept 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142 or the Grottoes Rescue Squad, PO Box 1187, Grottoes, VA 24441 or the charity of your choice.
