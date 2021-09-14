Floyd Miller, 90, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. Floyd was born June 3, 1931, in Williamsville, N.Y., and was a son of the late Alvin and Mary Edna Miller.
On Aug. 10, 1958, he married Shirley Ann (Murray) Miller, who survives. Also surviving are his four children (from his first wife, as he used to enjoy saying), Darlene (Joel) Lehman of Harrisonburg, Va., Daniel Miller of Darien, N.Y., Douglas (Sue) Miller of Corfu, N.Y., and Debra (Conrad) Brenneman of Goshen, Ind.; and siblings, Paul Miller, James Miller, David Miller and Mamie Mellinger. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Floyd was preceded in death by a brother, Daniel.
A member of Alden Mennonite Church, Floyd’s deep faith was evidenced in every aspect of his life, in his relationships and lifestyle. His lifelong vocation as a dairy farmer in Western New York was also his passion. He was a master storyteller and poet. Floyd was known for his quick wit, his knack of relating to everyone, his patience and kindness to all he encountered. In his retirement years, Floyd enjoyed volunteering at VMRC and Book Savers. He will be dearly missed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mennonite Disaster Service (MDS 583 Airport Road, Lititz, PA 17543).
Visitation will take place at Zion Mennonite Church Friday, Sept. 17, from 10:00-10:45 a.m. with a memorial service following at 11:00. Masks are required. A private burial will be held at a later date in western New York.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
