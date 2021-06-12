A graveside service for Floyd W. Eppard, Jr. will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Coverstone Cemetery in Shenandoah, with Pastor Tarja Stevenson officiating. Mr. Eppard passed away on May 19, 2021. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.lindseykygerfuneralhome.com.
