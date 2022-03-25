Fonda Lee Shifflett
Fonda Lee Shifflett, 81, of Elkton, passed away on March 23, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. Mr. Shifflett was born at home in Rockingham County and was a son of the late Virgil Henry and Elsie Virginia Dean Shifflett.
Fonda was raised in Penn Laird and graduated from Montevideo High School. He enjoyed farming and retired from Williams Supply. He loved his family, especially visits from the grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and greatly enjoyed fishing, hunting and watching sporting events.
On March 20, 1960, he married Frances Ann Kite, who survives. In addition to his wife, he is also survived by a son, Gary Shifflett and wife, Kimberly of Elkton; a daughter, Lisa Shifflett and husband, Victor of Elkton; three brothers, Joseph Shifflett, Roger Shifflett and Leonard Shifflett; a sister, Phyllis Fauls; three grandchildren; Christopher Monger (whom was raised in the home) and wife, Emily, Brittany Monger and companion, Scott Shifflett and Jessica Shifflett and fiancé, Travis Williams; seven great-grandchildren, Gabriel Stinson, Zoey Hanson, Zander Hanson, Mason Williams, Madelyn Monger, Amelia Williams and Waylon Monger and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Johnny, Charlie and William Shifflett and two sisters, Janice Lawson and Patsy Shifflett.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 27, 2022, in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Gerald L. Meeks officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in McGaheysville.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
