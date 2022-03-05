Fonda Sue Rawley Cassidy gained her heavenly salvation on March 1, 2022. Born February 17, 1961 in Harrisonburg, she was the youngest child of the late Robert Bryan Rawley Sr. and Martha Irene (Frey) Rawley.
She enjoyed growing up as a farm girl and would most often be found outside tending to the animals. Fonda graduated from Buffalo Gap High School in 1979 and continued her education at Eastern Mennonite College where she graduated with her nursing degree in 1986. During nursing school, Fonda was the voice for WEMC. Upon completing her degree, Fonda began her nursing career at RMH in the Emergency Department in 1986. She quickly recognized her love for mothers and babies and transitioned to Labor and Delivery. She spent fourteen years at RMH and ten years at UVA welcoming new lives into this world. From 2013 to present, she joined the Harrisonburg Health Department where she continued to care for mothers and babies.
Fonda’s biggest passion and mission in life was being the hands and feet of Jesus. She loved all people and believed in equality. During her lifetime, Fonda traveled to seventeen countries and served on fifty plus mission teams. From restoring destroyed homes to being a surgical assistant in the operating room, she offered her talents to those in need. Fonda was an active member of Women’s Missionary Fellowship and for ten plus years served as President. In 2016, Fonda and her husband Robert began a non-profit organization, Mission of Harmony, and yearly lead a medical team to the country of Honduras. The people of Honduras held a special place in her heart.
Fonda believed you should live life to its fullest, and she did. She enjoyed playing the piano, singing in the choir, traveling (most often to Lancaster, PA), gardening, sewing, cooking, baking, walking, babysitting her grandchildren, and being a home nurse for a neighbor in need of a stitch or two, or Tylenol. For her entire life, she was a member of the United Brethren in Christ denomination – and currently served on the UB Association Board. She attended Jerusalem Chapel UB Church.
On July 3, 1982, Fonda married her soul mate, Robert “Hop” Edward Cassidy, Jr. Together, they enjoyed a life of raising their family while still fulfilling the great commission.
In addition to her husband, Fonda is survived by two children, Karch Seth Cassidy and wife, Mary Beth, of Mt. Solon and Kira Shea Cassidy Griffin and husband, Travis, of Churchville; five grandchildren, who loved their Nana and she loved them dearly, Sierra, Canyon, and Ridge Cassidy and Cassidy and Lane Griffin; two step-grandchildren, McKenzie & Alston North; three siblings, Karen Stroup (Greg) of Warren, IN, Bobby Rawley (Ellen) of Mt. Solon, and David Rawley (Cindy) of Greencastle, PA; a sister-in-law, Sharon Craig (Jimmy) of Waynesboro; one uncle, Guy Rawley of Mt. Solon, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
May we all continue Fonda’s legacy by showing love to a world in need.
Friends and family may visit Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater to sign the book 10am - 4pm, on Friday, March 11, 2022. The family will receive visitors between 4pm-8pm on Friday, March 11, 2022 at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater. The casket will be closed.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2pm on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at Jerusalem Chapel United Brethren in Christ, in Churchville. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mission of Harmony c/o Lois Ocheltree, 33 Jordan Place, Churchville, VA 24421.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.